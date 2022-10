Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Foland Wickens Roper Hofer & Crawford on Wednesday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Hartford subsidiary Twin City Fire Insurance and Jenny Sue Honeycutt to Missouri Western District Court. The suit, for personal injury claims arising from a motor vehicle collision, was filed by attorney Jonathan P. Davis on behalf of Gary Braden. The case is 6:22-cv-03263, Braden v. Twin City Fire Insurance Company et al.

Insurance

October 12, 2022, 4:03 PM