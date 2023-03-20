Who Got The Work

Baker & Hostetler partners Billy M. Donley, Kevin W. Kirsch, Andrew E. Samuels and Mark E. Smith have entered appearances for EnergyLink Corp. and EnergyLink International Inc. in a pending copyright infringement lawsuit. The case, filed Feb. 17 in Texas Southern District Court by Fish & Richardson on behalf of Netherlands-based Braden Group B.V., accuses EnergyLink of reproducing proprietary engineering drawings related to gas turbine systems. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Keith P. Ellison, is 4:23-cv-00630, Braden Group B.V. et al v. Energylink International Inc et al.

Energy

March 20, 2023, 5:17 AM

Plaintiffs

Braden Americas Inc

Braden Group B.V.

Plaintiffs

Fish & Richardson

defendants

Energylink Corporation

Energylink International Inc

defendant counsels

Baker & Hostetler

nature of claim: 820/over copyright claims