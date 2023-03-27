Who Got The Work

Musick, Peeler & Garrett partner Nancy J.W. Brown has entered an appearance for RSUI Indemnity Co. in a pending insurance coverage lawsuit. The complaint, filed Feb. 9 in Nevada District Court by Holland & Hart on behalf of Brad Hall & Associates Inc. and Teton Petroleum Transport, seeks commercial excess liability coverage in connection with wrongful death claims stemming from a trucking accident. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Andrew P. Gordon, is 2:23-cv-00213, Brad Hall & Associates, Inc. et al v. Rsui Indemnity Company.

Insurance

March 27, 2023, 4:33 AM

Plaintiffs

Brad Hall & Associates, Inc.

Teton Petroleum Transport, LLC

Plaintiffs

Holland & Hart

defendants

Rsui Indemnity Company

defendant counsels

Christian, Kravitz, Dichter, Johnson & Sluga, LLC

Kravitz, Schnitzer & Johnson, Chtd.

Musick, Peeler & Garrett

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute