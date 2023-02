New Suit

Holland & Hart filed an insurance coverage lawsuit Thursday in Nevada District Court on behalf of Teton Petroleum Transport and Brad Hall & Associates. The suit, which targets RSUI Indemnity Co., seeks commercial excess liability coverage in connection with wrongful death claims stemming from a trucking accident. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-00213, Brad Hall & Associates, Inc. et al v. RSUI Indemnity Company.

Insurance

February 09, 2023, 8:36 PM