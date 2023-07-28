Who Got The Work

Colin D. Dougherty of Fox Rothschild has entered an appearance for Met-Lab, a metal heat treatment and surface enhancement company, in a pending breach-of-contract lawsuit. The action, seeking damages for alleged non-compliant services provided, was filed June 12 in Illinois Northern District Court by Amundsen Davis on behalf of Brad Foote Gear Works Inc. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Thomas M. Durkin, is 1:23-cv-03713, Brad Foote Gear Works, Inc. v. Met-Lab.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

July 28, 2023, 11:57 AM

Plaintiffs

Brad Foote Gear Works, Inc.

Plaintiffs

Amundsen Davis, LLC

defendants

Met-Lab

defendant counsels

Fox Rothschild

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract