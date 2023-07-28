Colin D. Dougherty of Fox Rothschild has entered an appearance for Met-Lab, a metal heat treatment and surface enhancement company, in a pending breach-of-contract lawsuit. The action, seeking damages for alleged non-compliant services provided, was filed June 12 in Illinois Northern District Court by Amundsen Davis on behalf of Brad Foote Gear Works Inc. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Thomas M. Durkin, is 1:23-cv-03713, Brad Foote Gear Works, Inc. v. Met-Lab.
Industrial, Chemicals & Materials
July 28, 2023, 11:57 AM