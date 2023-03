Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Sheppard Mullin on Thursday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Travelers Property Casualty to California Eastern District Court. The complaint, for personal injury claims arising from a motor vehicle collision, was filed by Clayeo C. Arnold Professional Law Corp. on behalf of Jack Brackett and Michelle Owens. The case is 2:23-cv-00555, Brackett et al v. Travelers Property Casualty Co. of America.

March 23, 2023, 6:38 PM

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute