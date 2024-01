News From Law.com

With hiring active in the hot energy sector in Texas, Big Law firms in Texas are expanding their energy teams by hiring in-house lawyers with experience working on energy and project deals. King & Spalding and Bracewell each hired an in-house lawyer this month who joins with long experience working on energy and project transactions. .

Legal Services - Large Law

January 22, 2024, 1:18 PM

nature of claim: /