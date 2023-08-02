Bracewell Gains 2 Energy Transactions Partners From Stroock ...

News From Law.com

A pair of New York-based corporate partners from Stroock & Stroock & Lavan, including the co-chair of the firm's debt finance practice, accepted jobs at Bracewell, the latter firm confirmed this week. Debt finance partner Brian Rogers and commodities and derivatives partner Scott Le Bouef started in Bracewell's global energy finance team on Tuesday. The pair had tenures at Stroock that lasted nine years and 25 years, respectively, according to their LinkedIn pages. Clients of Rogers, formerly the co-chair of the debt finance practice at Stroock, include hedge funds, private equity funds, private companies and financial institutions in debt financing transactions, according to his now-removed Stroock webpage.

