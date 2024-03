News From Law.com

Bracewell has hired Winston & Strawn tax partner Dean Hinderliter as a partner in Dallas, as firms competing for energy work in Texas continue to add laterals to expand their energy and infrastructure teams. Hinderliter joined Bracewell's tax department on Monday. He had practiced at Winston since June 2021, coming from Thompson & Knight shortly before it merged with Holland & Knight.

March 13, 2024, 2:45 PM

