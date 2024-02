News From Law.com

Retired federal Judge Roslynn Mauskopf, who most recently served as director of the Administrative Office of the United States Courts, has joined Bracewell as a partner in New York in the government enforcement and investigations practice.Prior to moving into private practice at Bracewell on Thursday, Mauskopf spent her entire career in the public sector, including time as a federal prosecutor and federal judge in New York.

February 05, 2024, 6:23 PM

