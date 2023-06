News From Law.com

Florida's Chief Financial Officer acknowledged a "broken law" governs the state's insurance industry, and said officials are ready to do something about it. In response, lawyers across the state are now bracing for a round of lawsuits as the floodgates open for more litigation against insurance companies, whose actions are coming under new scrutiny. Florida CFO Jimmy Patronis said the state is broadening its investigation into alleged insurance fraud.

June 16, 2023, 11:19 AM

