New Suit - Employment

Horizon Therapeutics, a biotech company focused on rare, autoimmune and severe inflammatory diseases, was hit with an employment lawsuit in Pennsylvania Eastern District Court on Friday. The court case was brought by Console Mattiacci Law on behalf of a former employee who is alleging disability discrimination. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-01914, Bracalenti v. Horizon Therapeutics PLC et al.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

May 19, 2023, 5:07 PM

Plaintiffs

Gabriella Bracalenti

Plaintiffs

Console Mattiacci Law, LLC

defendants

Horizon Therapeutics PLC

Horizon Therapeutics USA, Inc.

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination