New Suit - Consumer Class Action

Apple was slapped with a false advertising class action Thursday in California Northern District Court in relation to the Apple Watch SE. The suit, filed by Reese LLP and Sheehan & Associates contends that Apple's marketing of its smart watch misleads the public by not being 'swimproof' as advertised. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 5:22-cv-04861, Braaten v. Apple, Inc.