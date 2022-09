Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Thompson, Coe, Cousins & Irons on Wednesday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against AmGuard Insurance to Louisiana Middle District Court. The suit, concerning commercial property damage claims, was filed by Pandit Law on behalf of La Quinta Inn & Suites. The case is 3:22-cv-00655, BR Hotels 10 LLC dba La Quinta Inn & Suites v. AmGuard Insurance Company.

Insurance

September 21, 2022, 12:48 PM