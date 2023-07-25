New Suit - Class Action

Bass, Berry & Sims filed a civil rights class action Monday in Tennessee Middle District Court against the Tennessee Department of Children's Services (DCS). The complaint, which pertains to the custody of immigrant children under Tennessee's DCS system, seeks injunctive relief related to the department's obligations of safeguarding and addressing the legal immigration status of the children. According to the suit, immigrant children under DCS custody who lack legal status are eligible for federal immigration relief under a Special Immigrant Juvenile Status (SIJS) form. The form, which provides humanitarian protection for abused and neglected children and provides a pathway for them to obtain lawful permanent resident status, must be filled before the child turns 18. The suit contends that Tennessee's DCS department fails to identify these immigrant children, thus leaving them in a 'far worse position' than when they entered the system. The case is 3:23-cv-00737, B.R. et al v. Quin.

Government

July 25, 2023, 5:25 AM

Plaintiffs

A. B.

Advocates for Immigrant Rights

B.R.

L. T.

Plaintiffs

Leecia Welch

Irene A. Firippis

Bass, Berry & Sims

Stephen Dixon

Nicole Taykhman

Katrina Braun

Rodney D. Swartz

Paul M. Thompson

Sam C. Neel

defendants

Margie Quin

nature of claim: 440/over an alleged civil rights violation