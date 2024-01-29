Who Got The Work

Karin DeMasi of Cravath, Swaine & Moore has entered an appearance for Triple-S Management Corp., an insurance company, in a pending insurance coverage lawsuit. The suit, over a property damage claim arising from Hurricane Maria, was filed Dec. 13 in Puerto Rico District Court by Gurley Fant PA; McConnell Valdez LLC; and attorney Alfredo Fernandez Martinez on behalf of BPP Retail Properties. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Francisco A. Besosa, is 3:23-cv-01610, Bpp Retail Properties, LLC v. Triple-S Propiedad, Inc.

January 29, 2024, 10:03 AM

Plaintiffs

Bpp Retail Properties, LLC

Plaintiffs

Delgado & Fernandez

McConnell Valdes

defendants

Triple-S Propiedad, Inc.

defendant counsels

Arroyo & Rios Law Offices, P.S.C.

Ortega& Ruiz, LLC

Rosa L. Irizarry-Millan

Morales Morales Law Offices

Cravath, Swaine & Moore

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute