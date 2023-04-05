Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at White and Williams on Tuesday removed a complaint for declaratory judgment against Cincinnati Insurance Companies and other defendants to Pennsylvania Eastern District Court. The suit, filed by Cohen Seglias Pallas Greenhall & Furman on behalf of Bozzuto Construction Company, seeks to declare that Cincinnati has a duty to defend and indemnify the plaintiff under a commercial general liability policy in connection with an underlying arbitration for property damage. The case is 2:23-cv-01302, Bozzuto Construction Company v. Cincinnati Insurance Company et al.

Insurance

April 05, 2023, 6:30 AM

Plaintiffs

Bozzuto Construction Company

defendants

Cincinnati Insurance Company

237 King Partners LLC

Dale Waterproofing

defendant counsels

White and Williams

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute