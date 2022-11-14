Who Got The Work

Attorneys from Sidley Austin and McGuireWoods have stepped in to represent CapFinancial Partners LLC d/b/a CapTrust Financial Advisors, Ferguson Enterprises LLC and other defendants in a pending ERISA class action. The case, which seeks to recover over $77 million in mismanaged 401k retirement funds, was filed Sept. 9 in California Northern District Court by Tower Legal Group and the Sharman Law Firm. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge William H. Orrick, is 3:22-cv-05667, Bozzini et al v. Ferguson Enterprises LLC et al.

California

November 14, 2022, 7:50 AM