New Suit - Data Breach Class Action

Booz Allen Hamilton, a management and information technology consulting firm based in Virginia, was hit with a data breach class action Thursday in Virginia Eastern District Court. The suit was filed by Breit Biniazan P.C.; Clayeo C. Arnold APLC; and Joseph Greenwald & Laake on behalf of former and current Booz Allen Hamilton employees who claim their personal information was compromised in a March 2021 incident. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:22-cv-01446, Bozeman-Clarke v. Booz Allen Hamilton, Inc.

Business Services

December 22, 2022, 5:57 PM