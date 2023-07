Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Keating, Muething & Klekamp on Monday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against Ridley USA to Ohio Southern District Court. The suit was filed by Calkins Law Firm on behalf of Boysel Farms and Boysel Genetics, which claim $2.5 million in losses due to contaminated cattle feed. The case is 3:23-cv-00207, Boysel Farms, LLC et al v. Ridley USA Inc.

Agriculture

July 24, 2023, 6:27 PM

Plaintiffs

Boysel Farms, LLC

Boysel Genetics, LLC

defendants

Ridley USA Inc.

defendant counsels

Keating, Muething & Klekamp

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract