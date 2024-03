News From Law.com

A trademark-infringement lawsuit was filed against the Jerome Orcutt Boys & Girls Club of Bridgeport, an organization whose membership in the Boys & Girls Clubs of America was allegedly terminated in 2016. According to the complaint, the plaintiffs, BGCA IP Support Co. and Boys & Girls Clubs of America Inc., informed the defendant, formerly known as Boys and Girls Club of Bridgeport, it did not satisfy the plaintiffs' membership requirements in 2016.

Connecticut

March 07, 2024, 1:41 PM

