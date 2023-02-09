New Suit

Travelers and other defendants were hit with an insurance coverage lawsuit Thursday in New Jersey District Court filed on behalf of the Boys & Girls Club of Clifton Inc. The court case, brought by Coffey & Associates, seeks a declaration that the defendants are obligated to defend and indemnify the plaintiff in an underlying lawsuit arising from the alleged sexual abuse of minors in the care of the Boys & Girls Club. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-00763, Boys & Girls Club Of Clifton, Inc. v. ST. Paul Fire And Marine Insurance Company et al.

Insurance

February 09, 2023, 4:40 PM