Removed To Federal Court

Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart on Thursday removed an employment discrimination lawsuit against REV Recreation Group to Indiana Northern District Court. The suit was filed by Tourkow, Crell, Rosenblatt & Johnston on behalf of a plaintiff who claims he was terminated for seeking workers compensation for a work-related injury. The case is 1:22-cv-00382, Boyle v. REV Recreation Group, Inc.

Automotive

October 27, 2022, 6:12 PM