Removed To Federal Court

Harvard Pilgrim Health Care Inc. and Point32Health Inc. on Friday removed a data breach class action to Massachusetts District Court. The complaint, filed by the Hagstrom Law Group and TheGrantLawFirm, contends that the defendant failed to adequately safeguard consumers’ sensitive data, resulting in a data breach between March 2023 and April 2023. The defendants are represented by Jones Day. The case is 1:23-cv-11415, Boyle v. Point32Health, Inc. et al.

Health Care

June 23, 2023, 5:07 PM

Plaintiffs

Anne Boyle

defendants

Harvard Pilgrim Health Care, Inc.

Point32Health, Inc.

defendant counsels

Jones Day

nature of claim: 355/alleging a defective product