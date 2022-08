New Suit - Employment

A Mercedes-Benz dealership filed a false advertising lawsuit on Thursday in Florida Middle District Court. The complaint, filed by Kaufman Dolowich & Voluck, accuses the defendant of falsely representing himself as a Mercedes-Benz technician and providing services to the plaintiff's customers. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 6:22-cv-01427, Boyland Auto Orlando LLC d/b/a Mercedes-Benz of South Orlando v. Culbreath.