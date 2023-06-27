Fennemore Craig and Loeb & Loeb filed a cybersquatting lawsuit Tuesday in Arizona District Court on behalf of Russia-based Finstar-Holding and Oleg Boyko. The suit accuses Alexey Kondratiev of operating the site OlegvBoyko.website in order to divert and confuse customers seeking OlegyBoyko.com. The suit arises from underlying disputes and litigation between Kondratiev and Boyko. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-01186, Boyko et al v. Kondratiev et al.
Investment Firms
June 27, 2023, 8:39 PM