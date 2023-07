New Suit - Consumer Class Action

Procter & Gamble was hit with a consumer class action Wednesday in Ohio Southern District Court centered on Febreze-brand air fresheners called 'Car Vent Clips.' The suit, filed by the Lyon Firm and Shub & Johns, contends that the product damages the interior of vehicles due to its tendency to leak liquid contents. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-00427, Boykin et al v. The Procter & Gamble Company.

Retail & Consumer Goods

July 12, 2023, 3:23 PM

Plaintiffs

Elizabeth Rodriguez

Jennifer Harmon

Rah-Nita Boykin

The Lyon Firm

defendants

The Procter & Gamble Company

nature of claim: 385/over property damage arising from an allegedly faulty product