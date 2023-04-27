Who Got The Work

Preeya Bansal of Jackson Lewis has entered an appearance for UNFI Wholesale Inc. in a pending lawsuit for alleged breaches of the Family and Medical Leave Act. The action was filed March 13 in Pennsylvania Middle District Court by attorney Samuel A. Dion on behalf of a former employee who contends that he was wrongfully terminated after taking sick leave due to COVID-19. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Yvette Kane, is 1:23-cv-00429, Boyer v. Unfi Wholesale Inc.

