Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Cullen & Dykman on Monday removed a slip-and-fall lawsuit against Stop & Shop to New York Southern District Court. The suit was filed by the Law Offices of Bryan Barenbaum on behalf of Michelle Boyer. The case is 7:22-cv-07992, Boyer v. Stop & Shop Supermarket Co. LLC et al.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

September 19, 2022, 7:43 PM