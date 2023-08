Who Got The Work

Haba Yono and Matthew S. Disbrow of Honigman have stepped in to represent Hi-Lex America Inc. in a pending class action over alleged wage-and-hour violations. The suit was filed June 15 in Michigan Eastern District Court by Sommers Schwartz P.C. and the Melmed Law Group. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Nancy G. Edmunds, is 2:23-cv-11429, Boyer v. Hi-Lex America, Incorporated.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

August 01, 2023, 12:07 PM

Plaintiffs

Dwayne Boyer

Plaintiffs

Sommers Schwartz

defendants

Hi-Lex America, Incorporated

defendant counsels

Honigman

nature of claim: 710/over alleged wage and hour violations