LaToi D. Mayo of Littler Mendelson has entered an appearance for Bluegrass Hospitality Group LLC in a pending wage-and-hour class action. The suit, filed April 10 in Kentucky Eastern District Court by Morgan & Morgan and Jordan Richards PLLC, contends that the defendant fails to pay servers and bartenders minimum wage and provide required tip credit notice. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Gregory F. Vantatenhove, is 5:24-cv-00101, Boyer v. Bluegrass Hospitality Group, LLC.
Hospitality, Tourism & Leisure
May 28, 2024, 10:24 AM