Who Got The Work

LaToi D. Mayo of Littler Mendelson has entered an appearance for Bluegrass Hospitality Group LLC in a pending wage-and-hour class action. The suit, filed April 10 in Kentucky Eastern District Court by Morgan & Morgan and Jordan Richards PLLC, contends that the defendant fails to pay servers and bartenders minimum wage and provide required tip credit notice. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Gregory F. Vantatenhove, is 5:24-cv-00101, Boyer v. Bluegrass Hospitality Group, LLC.

Hospitality, Tourism & Leisure

May 28, 2024, 10:24 AM

Plaintiffs

Lauren Boyer

Plaintiffs

Morgan & Morgan

Jordan Richards PLLC

Jordan Richards, Esq.

defendants

Bluegrass Hospitality Group, LLC

defendant counsels

Littler Mendelson

nature of claim: 710/over alleged wage and hour violations