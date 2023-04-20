New Suit - Securities

Drug development company Seagen and members of its board of directors were hit with a shareholder lawsuit on Thursday in New York Southern District Court over the company's proposed acquisition by Pfizer for $43 billion. The suit, filed by Brodsky & Smith on behalf of Janet Boyd, alleges that the proxy statement filed in support of the deal contains false information. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-03309, Boyd v. Seagen Inc. et al.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

April 20, 2023, 7:50 PM

Plaintiffs

Janet Boyd

Plaintiffs

Brodsky & Smith, L.L.C.

defendants

Seagen Inc.

Alpna Seth

Daniel Welch

David Gryska

David R. Epstein

Felix Baker

John Orwin

Nancy Simonian

Sandra M. Swain

Ted Love

nature of claim: 850/over alleged violations of federal securities laws