Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Litchfield Cavo on Wednesday removed an employment lawsuit against brokerage firm Macromark and North American Media LLC to Connecticut District Court. The suit was filed by Coyne Von Kuhn Brady & Fries on behalf of a former administrative assistant who was allegedly terminated in retaliation for confronting a co-worker about his aggressive attitude towards female employees. The case is 3:23-cv-00338, Boyd v. North American Media LLC et al.

Connecticut

March 15, 2023, 12:50 PM