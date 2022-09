New Suit - Product Liability

Aramark, a provider of food, facilities and uniform services, and Kimberly Mick were hit with a complaint Monday in Ohio Southern District Court. The suit was brought pro se by John A. Boyd. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:22-cv-03492, Boyd v. Mick et al.

Business Services

September 26, 2022, 11:30 AM