Who Got The Work

The McClatchy Co. d/b/a the Charlotte Observer has retained attorney Carl F. Muller to defend a pending defamation lawsuit. The complaint was filed Jan. 19 in South Carolina District Court by Cromer Babb & Porter on behalf of a former varsity football coach of Parkwood High School who contends that the defendants published false articles accusing the plaintiff of sexually harassing his football players. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Mary Geiger Lewis, is 0:24-cv-00291, Boyd v. McClatchy Company, LLC, The.

Entertainment, Sports & Media

February 22, 2024, 9:02 AM

Plaintiffs

Tim Boyd

Plaintiffs

Cromer Babb And Porter LLC

defendants

McClatchy Company, LLC, The

defendant counsels

Carl F Muller Attorney At Law PA

nature of claim: 320/for alleged defamation