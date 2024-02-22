The McClatchy Co. d/b/a the Charlotte Observer has retained attorney Carl F. Muller to defend a pending defamation lawsuit. The complaint was filed Jan. 19 in South Carolina District Court by Cromer Babb & Porter on behalf of a former varsity football coach of Parkwood High School who contends that the defendants published false articles accusing the plaintiff of sexually harassing his football players. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Mary Geiger Lewis, is 0:24-cv-00291, Boyd v. McClatchy Company, LLC, The.
Entertainment, Sports & Media
February 22, 2024, 9:02 AM