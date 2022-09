Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Ice Miller on Thursday removed a lawsuit against Ivy Tech Community College to Indiana Northern District Court. The complaint, over alleged employment discrimination based on race, gender and disability, was filed by Myers Smith Wallace LLP on behalf of Dion M. Boyd. The case is 1:22-cv-00331, Boyd v. Ivy Tech Community College.

Education

September 29, 2022, 11:56 AM