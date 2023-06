New Suit - Personal Injury

Dollar General was slapped with a slip-and-fall lawsuit Tuesday in South Carolina District Court. The court case was brought by Mike Kelly Law Group on behalf of Richard Boyd. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 5:23-cv-02834, Boyd v. Dollar General Corporation et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

June 22, 2023, 3:36 AM

Plaintiffs

Richard Boyd

Plaintiffs

Mike Kelly Law Group

defendants

Dolgencorp, LLC

Dollar General Corporation

nature of claim: 360/for personal injury claims