Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Archer & Greiner on Thursday removed a privacy class action against Complete Collection Service to Pennsylvania Eastern District Court. The complaint, filed by Zemel Law, accuses the defendant of exposing consumers' personal information to a third-party vendor. The case is 2:23-cv-02877, Boyd v. Complete Collection Service.

Banking & Financial Services

July 27, 2023, 4:39 PM

Plaintiffs

Jermaine Boyd

defendants

Complete Collection Service

defendant counsels

Archer & Greiner

nature of claim: 480/over alleged breaches of consumer credit or privacy laws