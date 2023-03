New Suit - Employment

The Cochran Law Firm filed an employment discrimination lawsuit against Amazon on Wednesday in Maryland District Court. The complaint was brought by a plaintiff who contends that he was subjected to a hostile work environment after being threatened with physical violence and hit with a cardboard box by different Amazon drivers. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-00799, Boyd v. Amazon.

Maryland

March 23, 2023, 6:10 AM

Daniel P Boyd

The Cochran Law Firm

Inc. Amazon

nature of claim: 440/over an alleged civil rights violation