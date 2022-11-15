Removed To Federal Court

Lightricks US Inc., developer of the Facetune Editor app, on Monday removed a biometric privacy class action to Illinois Northern District Court. The suit, filed by Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz and Don Bivens PLLC, accuses the defendant of violating the Illinois Biometric Privacy Act by surreptitiously collecting facial features through its selfie-focused photo editing app. Lightricks US Inc. is represented by Mayer Brown. The case is 1:22-cv-06362, Boyd et al v. Lightricks US, Inc.

Technology

November 15, 2022, 6:04 AM