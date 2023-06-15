New Suit - Trademark

Akerman filed a trademark infringement lawsuit Wednesday in Florida Southern District Court on behalf of Vaughn Boyd and cigar manufacturer Drew Estate. The suit alleges that defendant Deadwood Tobacco Co. markets cigars under trademarks that are confusingly similar to the Deadwood mark exclusively licensed by the plaintiffs. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-22213, Boyd et al v. Deadwood Tobacco Company a/k/a Deadwood Tobacco Company Corporation.

Retail & Consumer Goods

June 15, 2023, 11:25 AM

Plaintiffs

Swi-De, LLC d/b/a Drew Estate

Vaughn Boyd

Akerman

defendants

Deadwood Tobacco Company a/k/a Deadwood Tobacco Company Corporation

nature of claim: 840/over trademark claims