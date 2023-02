Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Gordon Rees Scully Mansukhani on Friday removed a product liability lawsuit against Midwest Rigging Supply, W4 Investments and other defendants to Illinois Southern District Court. The suit was filed by McGlynn & McGlynn on behalf of Derian Boyce, who contends that he sustained injuries after a cable cord broke and stuck him. The case is 3:23-cv-00543, Boyce v. Sterett Companies, LLC et al.

Construction & Engineering

February 17, 2023, 4:15 PM