Who Got The Work

Matthew Freimuth and Kristin Bender of Willkie Farr & Gallagher have stepped in to represent Katrina Adams and other defendants in a pending shareholder derivative lawsuit. The complaint targets the current and former officers and directors of solar energy company Spruce Power Holding Corp. The suit, filed Sept. 9 in New York Southern District Court by Lifshitz Law, accuses the defendants of omitting material information in the company’s public filings and proxy statements. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Jennifer L. Rochon, is 1:23-cv-08591, Boyce v. Spruce Power Holding Corporation et al.

Renewable Energy

November 20, 2023, 9:17 AM

Plaintiffs

Toby Boyce

Plaintiffs

Lifshitz Law PLLC

defendants

Brian Piern

Christopher M. Hayes

Debora M. Frodl

Declan P. Flanagan

Dimitri N. Kazarinoff

Efrat Epstein

James H.R. Brady

Jonathan J. Ledecky

Katrina Adams

Kevin Griffin

Niharika T. Ramdev

Sarah Sclarsic

Thomas J. Hynes III

defendant counsels

Kristin Bender

Willkie Farr & Gallagher

Troutman Pepper Hamilton Sanders

Ropes & Gray

McDermott Will & Emery

nature of claim: 850/over alleged violations of federal securities laws