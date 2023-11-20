Matthew Freimuth and Kristin Bender of Willkie Farr & Gallagher have stepped in to represent Katrina Adams and other defendants in a pending shareholder derivative lawsuit. The complaint targets the current and former officers and directors of solar energy company Spruce Power Holding Corp. The suit, filed Sept. 9 in New York Southern District Court by Lifshitz Law, accuses the defendants of omitting material information in the company’s public filings and proxy statements. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Jennifer L. Rochon, is 1:23-cv-08591, Boyce v. Spruce Power Holding Corporation et al.
Renewable Energy
November 20, 2023, 9:17 AM