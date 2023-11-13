McDermott Will & Emery partners Caitlyn M. Campbell and Paul M.G. Helms have entered appearances for Dimitri N. Kazarinoff in a pending shareholder derivative lawsuit. The complaint targets the current and former officers and directors of solar energy company Spruce Power Holding Corp. The suit, filed Sept. 9 in New York Southern District Court by Lifshitz Law, accuses the defendants of omitting material information in the company’s public filings and proxy statements. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Jennifer L. Rochon, is 1:23-cv-08591, Boyce v. Spruce Power Holding Corporation et al.
Renewable Energy
November 13, 2023, 6:16 AM