Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Fisher & Phillips on Wednesday removed an employment discrimination lawsuit against R+L Carriers Shared Services LLC to California Northern District Court. The suit was filed by a driver who contends that he was forced to resign after being subjected to a hostile work environment. The case is 5:23-cv-03219, Boyce v. R+L Carriers Shared Services, L.L.C.

Transportation & Logistics

June 29, 2023, 4:52 AM

Plaintiffs

Hutchinson Boyce, Jr

defendants

R+L Carriers Shared Services, L.L.C.

defendant counsels

Fisher & Phillips

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination