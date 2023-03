Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Ward Greenberg Heller & Reidy on Friday removed a wrongful death lawsuit against 7-Eleven and other defendants to Pennsylvania Eastern District Court. The suit was filed by van der Veen, Hartshorn & Levin on behalf of Crystal Boyce, the appointed administratrix of the estate of a 16-year-old victim shot and killed at a 7-Eleven parking lot. The case is 2:23-cv-00829, Boyce v. 7-Eleven, Inc. et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

March 03, 2023, 4:15 PM