New Suit - Trademark

Fox Rothschild filed a trademark infringement lawsuit Monday in Texas Northern District Court on behalf of Boy Scouts of America. The suit targets Touch A Life Foundation over its use of the 'TALScouts' mark. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:22-cv-02763, Boy Scouts of America v. Touch A Life Foundation, Inc. et al.

Public Interest & Nonprofit

December 12, 2022, 7:55 PM