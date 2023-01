New Suit - Trademark

Boxout LLC d/b/a Milliken Medical filed a trademark infringement lawsuit against Milliken Healthcare Products and Andover Healthcare on Tuesday in Massachusetts District Court. The suit was filed by Baker & Hostetler. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-10068, Boxout LLC v. Milliken Healthcare Products LLC et al.

Health Care

January 10, 2023, 5:51 PM