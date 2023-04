New Suit - Trade Secrets

Gordon Rees Scully Mansukhani filed a trade secrets lawsuit Thursday in New York Southern District Court on behalf of Boxabl Inc., an accessory dwelling units designer and manufacturer. The complaint targets former Boxabl efficiency specialist, Yanni Tassev a/k/a Iani Tassev for allegedly misappropriating confidential information. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-03531, Boxabl Inc. v. Tassev.

Construction & Engineering

April 28, 2023, 6:44 AM

Plaintiffs

Boxabl Inc.

Plaintiffs

Gordon Rees Scully Mansukhani

defendants

Yanni Tassev

nature of claim: 880/