Who Got The Work

Taft Stettinius & Hollister partner Ethan R. Holtz has entered an appearance for Brave Control Solutions Inc. and founder Brent McPhail in a pending breach-of-contract lawsuit. The complaint, filed April 30 in Michigan Eastern District Court by Gordon Rees Scully Mansukhani on behalf of prefab housing company Boxabl Inc., accuses Brave of failing to perform services and provide specialized equipment for the plaintiff's Las Vegas manufacturing facility. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Laurie J. Michelson, is 2:24-cv-11150, Boxabl, Inc. v. Brave Control Solutions Inc. et al.

Construction & Engineering

June 14, 2024, 12:02 PM

Plaintiffs

Boxabl, Inc.

Plaintiffs

Gordon Rees Scully Mansukhani

defendants

Brave Control Solutions Inc.

Brent McPhail

defendant counsels

Taft Stettinius & Hollister

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract